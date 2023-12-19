Cyprus says a joint operation with Mossad has foiled a suspected Iranian plot to kill Israelis

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says it has disrupted an alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli businessmen with the arrest of two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard. A Cypriot official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the two Iranian men have been in police custody since Nov. 3 and procedures are underway to deport them. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he’s not allowed to speak publicly about national security matters, said the suspects’ detention was the culmination of a joint operation with Israel’s Mossad security service. He said Cypriot security services had detained the two after surveillance just before what authorities believe would have been the arrival of a squad to carry out killings.

