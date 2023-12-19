Skip to Content
Baklava in Solvang  finds a tasty place on the holiday gift list

today at 8:14 am
Published 8:13 am

SOLVANG, Calif. - If you are looking for something other than cookies and chocolate for that holiday gift, baklava might be just what you need.

At Cafe Dolce in Solvang, baklava is sold by the piece, in gift boxes or for special events, in the shape of a tower.

The kitchen has more varieties than ever, with pistachios, walnuts, cashews and almonds.There's also a skinny, vegan and  Nutella baklava. 
Cafe Dolce baker Samir Bahlo says he has been making baklava since he was a child in Lebanon. "I start as a little boy. I was been make baklava for 38 years."  He has been in Solvang for three years.
The Cafe Dolce owner Wissam Hamad said, customers have given him impressive reviews.  "They buy it. They try it and say 'Oh No. We haven't had it that good! '    And it is so good and to see the  smile and to keep them coming back through our doors."

Orders are shipped across the country.  Hamad says the flaky texture baklava holds up very well for days..
For more information go to : Cafe Dolce

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

