Airbnb admits misleading Australian customers by charging in US dollars instead of local currency

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian court has ordered Airbnb to pay a 15 million Australian dollar ($10 million) fine, and the accommodation rental company could pay as much again in compensating customers who had been unaware they were being charged in U.S. rather than Australian dollars. Airbnb admitted making false or misleading representations to Australian users between January 2018 and August 2021 that prices shown on its platform for Australian accommodation were in Australian dollars, which are worth less than the greenback. For about 63,000 customers, the prices were in U.S. dollars. Federal Court Justice Brendan McElwaine on Wednesday ordered Airbnb to pay a AU$15 million fine within 30 days for breaching Australian consumer law, plus AU$400,000 in prosecution costs.

