UN Security Council to vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities in Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to the massive number of civilians in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials. But diplomats said the text is still being negotiated to try to get the United States, Israel’s closest ally, to abstain rather than veto the resolution. This makes it likely that Monday’s 5 p.m. EST vote could be delayed. The U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution earlier this month that was backed by almost all council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.