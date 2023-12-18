Ukraine’s military chief says one of his offices was bugged and other devices were detected
By ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military chief says a covert listening device was found in one of the offices where he works and he is hinting that other bugs were detected in other locations. Army Cmdr. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented to local media about Sunday’s revelation by Ukraine’s Security Service that during a routine sweep a bug was found in a room he used. The agency said the device wasn’t working. Suspicion immediately fell on Russia amid the almost 22-month war between the two countries that is set to grind on into another year. The intelligence services of both Russia and Ukraine have been active during the war.