At least 11 dead, 88 badly injured after a massive fuel depot explosion in Guinea’s capital

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — An explosion and inferno at Guinea’s main fuel depot in the capital of Conakry has left at least 11 people dead and more than 80 seriously injured. It is not clear what caused the explosion that damaged the heart of the Kaloum administrative district that’s home to most government offices. The depot supplies most of the fuel in the West African nation, raising fears of a major supply disruption. The depot had been in the process of being relocated to a remote site in a bid to avoid such a disaster.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.