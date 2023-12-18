Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offense claims, UK media say

LONDON (AP) — British media report that comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating allegations of sexual offenses. Brand, 48, was interviewed under caution last week over six “non-recent” allegations, the Press Association agency reported. Brand was questioned by police in November over three other claims. The Metropolitan Police did not identify Brand, but said in a statement that a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London for a second time on Dec. 14. British police do not name suspects who have not been arrested and charged. In September British media outlets published claims by four women that they were sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame. Brand has denied the allegations.

