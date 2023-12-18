Leaders seek to expand crime-fighting net of cameras and sensors beyond New Mexico’s largest city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city is blanketed with a network of cameras, license plate readers and special listening devices that hone in on the sound of gunfire. It forms a technological net of sorts that Albuquerque police say has been an integral part of a multimillion-dollar effort to address high rates of crime and record homicides. The police chief and mayor say it’s working, and they want state lawmakers to double down on the investment and expand its reach to neighboring communities. Authorities have touted the city’s Real Time Crime Center for solving crimes that have included the shooting deaths of four Muslim men and a series of drive-by shootings.

