Judge issues order keeping Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery for now

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order barring removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. A group called Defend Arlington, affiliated with a group called Save Southern Heritage Florida, filed a lawsuit Sunday in federal court in Alexandria seeking the restraining order. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday. Work to remove the memorial had begun Monday before the restraining order was issued, but the memorial remains in place on cemetery grounds. The Army had planned to remove the memorial this week. Cemetery officials say the removal complies with a congressional mandate. More than 40 House Republicans wrote a letter seeking to block the removal.

