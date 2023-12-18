Greek anti-terror squad investigates after a bomb was defused near riot police headquarters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s antiterrorism squad is investigating after the headquarters of the national riot police was targeted with a bomb that was defused before it could explode. Hours after Monday’s incident, the police union protested increasing violence against members of the force. Authorities had been alerted after an anonymous caller warned a newspaper that the bomb would explode in 45 minutes and described where it had been planted. That gave bomb disposal experts time to find and defuse the device. The bomb had been left in a copse near the riot police headquarters outside the city center, police said. There was no claim of responsibility.

