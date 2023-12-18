Effortlessly gorgeous and easy to ship, drop cookies are what to bake for Christmas

If you’re looking to make pretty Christmas cookies without any fuss or fancy decorating, drop cookies are a simple and delicious way to go. AP food writer Katie Workman says her Big Chewy Brownie Cookies check those boxes, and are easy to ship as well. Nuggets of red dried cherries and white chocolate chips give the cookies a festive vibe. No piping or artistic skills needed. The fudginess of the cookies means they won’t dry out. And they’re sturdy, so stand up better when being shipped. The base is a fudgy, moist, brownie-like batter. The dried cherries add sweet-tart chewiness, and the white chocolate chips add a peek of creamy white, and a bit more texture.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.