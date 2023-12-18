Death of 5-year-old boy prompts criticism of Chicago shelters for migrants

A 5-year-old boy who had been living at a temporary shelter for migrants in Chicago has died. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said Monday that the boy had a medical emergency Sunday afternoon and died after being transported to a local hospital. The shelter houses about 2,300 people and a community organizer says people have complained about conditions there. Chicago and other northern U.S. cities have struggled to find housing for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers who have been bused from Texas since the start of the year, with months of cold weather looming.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.