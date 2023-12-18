Albanian lawmakers discuss lifting former prime minister’s immunity as his supporters protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Supporters of Albania’s opposition Democratic Party have protested outside Parliament as a parliamentary commission discussed whether to lift the immunity from prosecution of the party leader. Prosecutors asked lawmakers last week to strip former Prime Minister Sali Berisha of his parliamentary immunity because he didn’t comply with an order to report to them every two weeks and not travel abroad while he’s under investigation for corruption. Cordons of police officers surrounded the Parliament building Monday as a commission discussed the immunity request. If granted, the full Parliament is expected to vote Thursday to clear the way for prosecutors to put Berisha under arrest of house arrest. He was charged with corruption in October.

