ap-national-news

Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York

By
Published 12:02 pm

By JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors has been convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend during a confrontation in New York City earlier this year. A Manhattan jury convicted the Marvel star Monday of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment. His sentencing was set for Feb. 6. He faces up to a year in jail. The charges stemmed from a chaotic struggle with Grace Jabbari in the backseat of a car in March. She testified at the two-week trial that Majors hit her on the side of the head, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her finger until it broke.

