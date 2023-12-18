A Rwandan doctor in France faces 30 years in prison for alleged role in his country’s 1994 genocide

PARIS (AP) — A French court is expected to rule Tuesday on charges against a Rwandan doctor for his alleged role in the 1994 genocide in his home country. Prosecutors have requested a sentence of 30 years in prison. The 68-year-old faces charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and complicity in such crimes. He has denied wrongdoing. Nearly three decades have passed since the genocide in which more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them were killed. France in recent years has increased efforts to arrest genocide suspects and send them to trial.

