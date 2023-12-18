1 dead, 3 injured after boarding school partially collapses in central Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities say a boarding school building partially collapsed in central Romania, leaving one person dead and three injured. They did not say what caused the collapse on Monday in the town of Odorheiu Secuiesc in Harghita county. Photos from the scene shared by emergency teams show a collapsed portion of an old building’s facade. Wooden beams and pillars were strewn amid rubble of bricks and mortar. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis offered his condolences after the collapse and said the tragedy was “a stark reminder that school safety remains a critical priority.”

