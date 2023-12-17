Ukrainian drone video provides a grim look at casualties as Russian troops advance toward Avdiivka

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian forces press forward with an attempt to capture the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press obtained aerial footage that indicates their staggering losses. The bodies of about 150 soldiers — most wearing Russian uniforms — lie scattered as they sought cover outside Stepove, a village north of Avdiivka where some of the most intense battles have taken place. The village itself has been reduced to rubble. The fields are pocked by artillery shells and grenades dropped from drones. Soldiers lie where they died. The drone unit said it’s possible that some of the dead were Ukrainians.

