North Korea fires another missile into sea in resumption of weapons testing, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired another ballistic missile off its east coast. South Korea’s military says in a statement that the launch was made Monday morning but has given no further details, such as how far the weapon flew. The launch came hours after South Korea reported North Korea conducting a short-range ballistic missile test into the sea in a resumption of its weapons testing activities. Observers say the North’s back-to-back launches are likely a protest against the moves by South Korea and the United States to bolster their nuclear deterrence plans in the face of North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.