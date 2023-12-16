Large fire burns 2nd residential construction site in 3 days in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters in the Denver metro area have responded to the second large fire at an Aurora construction site in three days. Officials have not yet determined the cause for either fire and have not suggested that they were related. Both are under investigation. Saturday’s five-alarm fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at a large apartment building that was still under construction. A Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson says crews from several agencies responded, and no nearby buildings were damaged. One firefighter sustained minor injuries but did not need hospitalization. Another fire early Thursday morning burned several residences that were under construction in a different Aurora neighborhood.

