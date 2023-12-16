Jared Goff throws 5 TD passes as NFC North-leading Lions bounce back, beat Broncos 42-17

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes, three to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and the Detroit Lions routed the Denver Broncos 42-17. The NFC North-leading Lions could clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 if other results go their way the rest of this weekend. Goff threw three TD passes in the second quarter as the Lions took a 21-0 lead at halftime. Russell Wilson and the Broncos had just 75 yards of offense in the first half. The Broncos fell to 7-7 and their chances of making the playoffs took a hit.

