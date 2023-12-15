US-China relations are defined by rivalry but must include engagement, American ambassador says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to China says the relationship between the two countries will be defined by strategic competition in the coming decades but most involve engagement when interests align. Nicholas Burns says the U.S. must engage with China on issues such as climate change, narcotics, public health and food security. He spoke Friday at the Brookings Institution, one month after President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in a bid to stabilize relations following years of tumult.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.