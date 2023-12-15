Tiger Woods and son get another crack at PNC Championship. Woods jokingly calls it the 5th major
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods jokingly refers to the PNC Championship as his fifth major. Maybe he’s not joking. It’s a chance to play a 36-hole tournament with his 14-year-old son Charlie. They’re part of the 20 teams of major champions and family members. They finished runner-up two years ago. Charlie is big enough now and hits it far enough that he’s been moved back to the same tees Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk are using. Justin Thomas jokes that Charlie is leading the tournament in inches grown. Woods chose to walk during the pro-am. He says it makes his back feel better.