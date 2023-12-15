Suriname’s ex-dictator faces final verdict in 1982 killings of political opponents. Some fear unrest

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Suriname’s former dictator will face a final verdict this month in the years-long judicial process over the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents that deeply scarred the South American country. Desi Bouterse and two dozen others were accused of rounding up well-known people including lawyers, journalists and a university professor and executing them in a fortress in the capital, Paramaribo. Some fear a final conviction of Bouterse in the long and involved case could lead to unrest. And some too young to remember the killings say the country should just move on instead.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.