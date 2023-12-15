Suriname’s ex-dictator faces final verdict in 1982 killings of political opponents. Some fear unrest
By GEROLD ROZENBLAD
Associated Press
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Suriname’s former dictator will face a final verdict this month in the years-long judicial process over the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents that deeply scarred the South American country. Desi Bouterse and two dozen others were accused of rounding up well-known people including lawyers, journalists and a university professor and executing them in a fortress in the capital, Paramaribo. Some fear a final conviction of Bouterse in the long and involved case could lead to unrest. And some too young to remember the killings say the country should just move on instead.