Ohio’s 2023 abortion fight cost campaigns $70 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Campaign finance reports show this fall’s fight over abortion rights in Ohio cost a combined $70 million. Voters overwhelmingly passed November’s Issue 1, which guaranteed an individual’s right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” That made Ohio the seventh state to support abortion access since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer. Filings Friday show Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, the pro campaign, raised and spent more than $39.5 million to pass the constitutional amendment. Protect Women Ohio, the no campaign, raised and spent about $30.4 million. A successful recreational marijuana legalization effort cost about a tenth of the abortion rights fight’s total.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press

