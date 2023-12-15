Germany’s parliament approves a plan for a bigger hike in carbon price after a budget deal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has approved plans to raise the country’s levy on carbon dioxide emissions from fuel by more than previously planned next month. The move is part of a deal to resolve a budget crisis. The CO2 price will rise to 45 euros or about $49 per ton of emissions from the current 30 euros under the plan approved by lawmakers on Friday. The government had previously planned a smaller increase to 40 euros. It’s expected to impact prices for gasoline, diesel, natural gas and heating oil.

