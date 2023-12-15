Companies announce partnership to release dengue-fighting mosquitoes in the Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two private companies have announced a partnership to release mosquitoes across the Caribbean bred with a bacterium that blocks the dengue virus as the region fights a record number of cases. Friday’s announcement was made by Orbit Services Partners Inc., a company registered in Barbados, and Verily, a San Francisco-based health technology company. Orbit chairman Anthony Da Silva said the companies have been meeting with government officials in the region in hopes of launching the project early next year. It would target nations including Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Suriname, Dominican Republic and Haiti. Approval is still pending.

