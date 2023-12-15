Body of sergeant killed when US Air Force Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan is returning home

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant from Massachusetts who was one of eight service members lost when a CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan are being returned home. The body of 24-year-old Jacob “Jake” Galliher was expected to arrive at the Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee on Friday afternoon for transport in a procession to his hometown of Pittsfield. The aircraft went down Nov. 29 during a training mission off Yakushima Island. Divers on Sunday recovered the remains of the seventh of the eight crew members. The U.S. military grounded all Osprey V-22 aircraft after a preliminary investigation indicated something went wrong that was not human error.

