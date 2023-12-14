Zelenskyy makes first visit to US military headquarters in Germany, voices optimism about US aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his first visit to the U.S. military headquarters in Germany where allied leaders coordinate the delivery of weapons and other aid to the war effort. In a social media post after he left, he expressed optimism about getting additional American aid, which has been hung up in Congress. He met for several hours with U.S. military commanders during Thursday’s visit. In a statement, U.S. European Command said they discussed efforts to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs and the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

