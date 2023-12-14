US agency concludes chemical leak that killed 6 Georgia poultry workers was `completely preventable’

A federal agency says a chemical leak that killed six workers at a Georgia poultry plant in 2021 could have been prevented. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board concluded the liquid nitrogen spill at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville was caused by a bent tube that was likely damaged during maintenance, disabling safety controls on a freezer. The agency faulted the freezer’s manufacturer as well as the plant’s owner, saying the company lacked air monitoring equipment and inadequately trained workers for emergencies. Foundation Food Group did not immediately reply to an email message seeking comment. A spokeswoman for freezer manufacturer Messer LLC said it has made safety improvements.

