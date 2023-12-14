Turkish minister says Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says the son of the president of Somalia will return to Turkey in the coming days to face trial over a fatal highway crash in Istanbul. A 38-year-old motorcycle courier was hit by a car driven by the Somalia president’s son, Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on a highway in Istanbul. The man died in a hospital six days later on Dec. 6. Turkish authorities ordered the president’s son arrested and barred him from traveling abroad, but reports said Mohamud had already left Turkey by the time the warrant was issued. Somalia’s president told the AP in an interview that his son did not flee Turkey and that he has advised him to present himself to court.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.