Turkish minister says Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says the son of the president of Somalia will return to Turkey in the coming days to face trial over a fatal highway crash in Istanbul. A 38-year-old motorcycle courier was hit by a car driven by the Somalia president’s son, Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on a highway in Istanbul. The man died in a hospital six days later on Dec. 6. Turkish authorities ordered the president’s son arrested and barred him from traveling abroad, but reports said Mohamud had already left Turkey by the time the warrant was issued. Somalia’s president told the AP in an interview that his son did not flee Turkey and that he has advised him to present himself to court.