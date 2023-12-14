Top Polish leaders celebrate Hanukkah in parliament after antisemitic incident
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top Polish leaders have joined members of the Jewish community for a Hanukkah celebration in parliament. The ceremony on Tuesday comes two days after a far-right lawmaker used a fire extinguisher to put out burning candles on a menorah in the halls of parliament. The attendance of the president, speaker of parliament and other top legislative officials sent a signal that there is no tolerance in Poland for the kind of antisemitic behavior that shocked the country. A woman was injured in the incident and was still in a hospital two days later.