Premier League to have its first female referee when Rebecca Welch handles game on Dec. 23

LONDON (AP) — Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee in the Premier League when she takes charge of the match between Fulham and Burnley on Dec. 23. Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League for the match between Fulham and Manchester United. She was the first woman to referee matches in the second-tier Championship and FA Cup third round. Welch has been a referee since 2010. She initially balanced the role alongside her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official. Sam Allison will also become the first black official to take charge of a Premier League match for 15 years when he referees Sheffield United vs. Luton on Dec. 26.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.