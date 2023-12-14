Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of older Americans could pay less for outpatient drug treatments beginning early next year. The White House has unveiled a list of 48 drugs — some of them injectables used to treat cancer — that drugmakers will have to pay rebates to the federal government on due to raising their prices higher than the cost of inflation during this year. The rebates will translate into a wide range of savings — as little as $1 to as much as $2,700 — on the drugs for Medicare members in 2024. This is the first time those drugs will be penalized for their prices.

