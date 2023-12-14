Lawmaker’s suspension means a possible special election and more trouble for U.K. Conservatives

LONDON (AP) — A political standards watchdog says a U.K. Conservative lawmaker who offered to lobby on behalf of gambling interests should be suspended from Parliament for 35 days. The Commons Standards Committee said Scott Benton offered to lobby government ministers and table parliamentary questions when he met with what he believed were gambling investors. In fact, they were undercover reporters from The Times of London. The suspension means Benton is likely to be ousted by voters in the Blackpool South constituency he represents in Parliament. A suspension of 10 days or more allows constituents to trigger a special election if 10% of eligible voters sign a petition.

