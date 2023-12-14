Ja Morant set for comeback, ‘understands the process’ that has led to his return after suspension
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star’s 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted an hourglass emoji a couple times. Morant will speak Friday to the media for the first time since a first-round playoff loss. His season debut will be Tuesday night in New Orleans. Morant returns to one of the NBA’s worst teams instead of the Grizzlies who earned the No. 2 seed in the West the past two seasons. And it’s up to Morant to prove the undisclosed steps required of him actually made a difference.