Ja Morant set for comeback, ‘understands the process’ that has led to his return after suspension

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star’s 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted an hourglass emoji a couple times. Morant will speak Friday to the media for the first time since a first-round playoff loss. His season debut will be Tuesday night in New Orleans. Morant returns to one of the NBA’s worst teams instead of the Grizzlies who earned the No. 2 seed in the West the past two seasons. And it’s up to Morant to prove the undisclosed steps required of him actually made a difference.

