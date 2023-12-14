Hypothetical situations or real-life medical tragedies? A judge weighs an Idaho abortion ban lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney for Idaho has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit seeking clarity about the medical exemptions to the state’s broad abortion bans. He said Thursday it was based on hypothetical situations rather than current facts. But an attorney for the four women and several physicians who sued says their claims aren’t hypothetical at all, but real-life tragedies happening in doctors’ offices across the state. Similar lawsuits are playing out around the nation, with some of them, like Idaho’s, brought by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of doctors and pregnant people who were denied access to abortions while facing serious pregnancy complications.

