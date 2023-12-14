Fuming over setback to casino smoking ban, workers light up in New Jersey Statehouse meeting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Workers angry that a proposed smoking ban in Atlantic City’s casinos seems to be going nowhere protested by lighting up during a state government hearing Thursday in Trenton. Seven members of a union representing casino dealers began smoking during a state Senate hearing that had originally intended to vote on a smoking ban before it was withdrawn. They were escorted from the room but not arrested. Republican Sen. Vince Polistina says he’ll write a new bill incorporating measures favored by the casinos, including enclosed smoking rooms in which no employee would be forced to work. He said he would seek to ban smoking at table games, and gradually reduce smoking at slot machines over 18 months.

