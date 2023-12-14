Skip to Content
Former NFL player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones reaches plea deal over airport incident

Published 10:13 am

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones reached a plea agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Thursday after he was removed from a plane before takeoff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in September.

Jones, who played most of his career as a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, was sentenced to 30 days in jail as part of the deal but that time is suspended as long has he has no unlawful conduct at the airport for two years, according to media reports.

Jones was charged in September on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Police were called to the airport at 6 a.m. after crew members complained of an unruly passenger on a departing flight.

Jones told WKRC-TV that he asked to be moved to another seat because a phone charger wasn’t working. He denied being intoxicated.

Jones played 12 seasons in the NFL, first with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Bengals. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season for a series of police-related incidents.

