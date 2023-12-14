Former Michigan GOP spokesperson testifies fake elector defendants were misled

A former communications director for the Michigan GOP says that he believes an attorney for then-President Donald Trump’s campaign “took advantage” of some of the 15 Republicans who face charges including forgery for allegedly serving as false electors. Anthony Zammit testified Thursday during a preliminary hearing in Lansing, Michigan. Investigators have said the group signed a document during a meeting at the Michigan GOP headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.” Zammit said he didn’t believe the “entire truth” in the electors’ case had come out and that “a lot of the electors were not necessarily responsible for what had happened.”

