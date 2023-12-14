Finland to close again entire border with Russia as reopening of 2 crossing points lures migrants

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s government has decided to seal again, effective Friday, the Nordic country’s entire eastern frontier due to a continuing influx of migrants at the two crossing points on the border with Russia that were reopened on a temporary basis early Thursday. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said a decision by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s Cabinet earlier this week to temporarily reopen the southeastern Vaalimaa and Niirala crossing points today was meant as a trial to see whether the migrant “phenomenon” still exists at the border. Dozens of migrants without proper documentation or visas were reported to have arrived at the two checkpoints by late Thursday.

