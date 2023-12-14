Ex-FBI counterintelligence official gets over 4 years in prison for aiding Russian oligarch

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FBI counterintelligence official has been ordered to spend over four years in prison for violating sanctions on Russia by going to work for a Russian oligarch seeking dirt on a wealthy rival. Charles McGonigal was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Judge Jennifer H. Rearden imposed the sentence of four years and two months after a prosecutor cast McGonigal’s crime as a greedy money-grab that leveraged the knowledge he gained in his FBI career to cozy up to a notorious Russian oligarch, billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 for reasons related to Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.