The European Union is sorely tested to keep its promises to Ukraine intact
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are struggling to keep their two most elementary promises to Ukraine at war intact — to give it the wherewithal to stave off the Russian invasion and maintain its hope of joining the wealthy bloc. The threat to that commitment does not come from outside, but from within. It comes from its increasingly recalcitrant member Hungary. The vision of its prime minister, Viktor Orban, heartily shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin two months ago still hangs heavily over the opening of a two-day EU summit.