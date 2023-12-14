Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Danes say 3 arrested in Denmark, 1 in the Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks

By
Published 1:51 am

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Three people have been arrested in coordinated actions across Denmark and one person in the Netherlands. Danish police said Thursday, that they plotting to carry out “a act of terror.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the situation was “extremely serious.” A senior official from the Danish intelligence service told a news conference the case had “threads abroad” and “was related to criminal gangs,” singling out the banned gang Loyal to Familia. The suspects will face a custody hearing within 24 hours.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content