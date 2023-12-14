British teenager who went missing 6 years ago in Spain is found in southwest France, reports say

PARIS (AP) — French media say that a British teenager who went missing six years ago on a family holiday in Spain has been found in southwestern France. Broadcasters BFMTV and TF1 on Thursday cited the prosecutors’ office in Toulouse as saying that 17-year-old Alex Batty has been found. BFMTV said a delivery driver spotted the adolescent looking lost and haggard by the side of a road and drove him to a police station. TF1 said he was found on Wednesday. The Toulouse prosecutors’ office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Greater Manchester Police said officers from Batty’s hometown of Oldham were in contact with French authorities to establish the authenticity of the reports.

