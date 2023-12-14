Apology letters by Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro in Georgia election case are one sentence long

ATLANTA (AP) — The apology letters that Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were required to write as a condition of their plea deals in the Georgia election interference case are just one sentence long. The handwritten letters were obtained Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request and posted online. Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Georgia’s 2020 election nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories Powell and Chesebro pushed to claim Trump was cheated out of victory through fraud.

