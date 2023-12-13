Woman who Montana police say drove repeatedly through religious group pleads not guilty

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who police say was intoxicated when she drove her vehicle repeatedly through a group of religious demonstrators has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Genevienne Marlene Rancuret was arraigned Wednesday in the alleged weekend assault in Billings against members of Israel United in Christ. One person suffered minor injuries and there was more than $1,500 in property damage. Rancuret allegedly told an employee at a nearby convenience store that she thought the group was being racist against white people and suggested she was going to run them over. She’s charged with nine counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief and driving under the influence.

