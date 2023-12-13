Trump makes third Iowa trip this month in final weeks before GOP voting starts in caucuses

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is making his third trip to Iowa this month as he increasingly turns his focus to the state where the first Republican presidential nomination voting starts next month. The former president has remained far ahead of his rivals in national polls and those of likely Iowa caucusgoers. Trump’s Wednesday night “Commit to Caucus” event in the eastern city of Coralville near Iowa City is part rally, part caucus 101. It’s expected to feature videos instructing Iowa Republicans how and where to participate in the in-person meetings, before Trump takes the stage to address his supporters.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.