New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial evacuated after man sets papers on fire, officials say
NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated hours after testimony concluded. Firefighters arrived at the New York State Supreme Court Building in lower Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to an alarm on the fourth floor of the building. A court spokesperson says a person was arrested after setting fire to papers then dousing them with a fire extinguisher. Those who evacuated were allowed to return shortly afterward. No injuries were reported.