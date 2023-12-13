The AP names its five Breakthrough Entertainers of 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s five Associated Press Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year includes actors and musicians who flowered in 2023. They are Kris Bowers, Renee Rapp, Charles Melton, Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri. Gladstone and Melton are getting Oscar buzz for their work in “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “May December,” respectively, while Edebiri has been cooking on the culinary dramedy “The Bear” and the teen comedy “Bottoms.” Like her fellow honorees, Rapp was making a name for herself as an actor but made the leap to pop star, while Bowers’ composer credits include “Origin” and “The Color Purple.”

By The Associated Press

