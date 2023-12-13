Thai police seize a record haul of 50 million methamphetamine tablets near border with Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have seized what is being called a record haul of methamphetamine tablets in the western province of Kanchanaburi, close to the Myanmar border. Officers found an estimated 50 million tablets hidden in sacks in a six-wheeler truck they stopped at a checkpoint on Tuesday. The occupants of the truck – a man and a woman – were arrested. A representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said the quantity of tablets seized is a record for Thailand. The region’s biggest known seizure took place in neighboring Laos in October 2021, when a consignment of 55 million pills was discovered. Myanmar has historically been the region’s main drug production area, and the U.N. drug agency has warned that its huge trade in methamphetamine shows no signs of slowing down.

